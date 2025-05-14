Pet of the Week: Loki Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 1

Hi, I’m Loki.

I’m a bundle of happiness wrapped in a wagging tail. My BrightSide humans say I’m a goofball that loves to make friends with everyone I meet.

I’m about one year old and I came in with my buddy, Thor. I love running around with him in the play yard. I’ve gone to events and have been great while out and about meeting new people and dogs. I’m the sweetest cuddle bug you’ll ever meet. After I get out all my zoomies and have my friend adventures for the day, there’s nothing more I love than laying on the couch for a good snuggle session.

Come meet me at Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.