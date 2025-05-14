Letter: Vote for Jalo for Parks and Rec district Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

If anyone checks all the boxes for Parks and Rec District Board Position 1, it’s lifelong Central Oregonian and nature-lover Katie Jalo. If you don’t believe me, all you need to do is Google her name. You’ll see that her passion and dedication to our community go back as far as 2021, when she created a database for struggling locals that listed resources to combat food insecurity, medical issues, housing, and addiction. Her current work at a nonprofit also directly serves Central Oregonians. She was even chosen Employee of the Month just a few short weeks ago!

In addition to already being a vital leader in our community, Katie’s knowledge and love of the outdoors make her perfectly suited for the job. As a third-generation Central Oregonian, she’s deeply in tune with the local parks, gardens, and hiking spots. While out walking my dog in the Dry Canyon, I’ve seen Katie ride by on her bicycle, toting her daughter behind in a wagon during her lunch break. She and her family recently spent time at the Petersen Rock Garden, a place unfamiliar to me until she told me about it, but where I now plan on taking my own daughter in the near future.

It’s clear that Katie’s experience and commitment more than qualify her for this position. She’s an advocate for all, and will be an immense asset to the Redmond Parks and Rec board.

Annalie Riordan

Redmond