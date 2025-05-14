Letter: Vote Amanda Page for school board Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

I am proud to endorse Amanda Page to continue her service on the Redmond School Board.

Amanda is a paramedic, dedicated parent in our district, a proud Native American, and community volunteer. She grew up in a working-class family where she developed a love of school, reading, and learning that has shaped her life. Amanda brings not only personal passion but also real-world experience and community insight to the table.

She is courageous, compassionate, and unafraid to speak up for what’s right. Amanda will advocate strongly for our students, teachers, and families. Her background as a first responder means she understands how to act under pressure, communicate clearly, and make decisions that serve the greater good.

Amanda’s commitment to education, equity, and student success makes her a strong and thoughtful candidate. I have full confidence she will continue to help lead our district forward with transparency, accountability, and heart.

Please join me in voting for Amanda Page for Redmond School Board. Let’s return her voice and vision back to the board.

Susan Maffai

Retired Redmond School District teacher