Letter: Choices clear in May election Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Want a say in local decisions? Don’t sit out the May 20 special election. Voter turnout is often low in May—your vote truly matters.

For Redmond School Board, Amanda Page and Ashley Proctor are the candidates who center students and families.

Amanda Page, running for re-election, brings lived experience and a steadfast belief in supporting multiple pathways after high school, including college, trades, and direct-to-work options with living wages. She believes and has demonstrated, it is the job of the board to provide students with everything they need to succeed for their possible futures.

Ashley Proctor is a social worker who helps youth and families navigating life with psychiatric and developmental disabilities and works closely with foster care providers. She brings the often unheard voices of these families to the table, along with her perspective as a parent of a child receiving special education services. She’s a fierce advocate for adequate funding for special education based on the needs of the district.

For Redmond Parks and Recreation, vote for Katie Jalo. Katie believes recreation is a basic need and that “RAPRD is for everyone.” Her priorities include expanding access to therapeutic recreation for people with disabilities, Seniors, and language access. Her commitment to the community is clear when you meet her and visit her website.

In Oregon, we can take our time to read the Voters’ Pamphlet, visit websites, and message candidates before voting by mail. These views are my own and are not an endorsement for a party or my employer. Vote! No matter who you support, everyone deserves a say.

Stephanie Hunter

Redmond