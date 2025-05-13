Amazon to build delivery hub in Redmond Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Redmond will be the new home of a delivery hub for Amazon, the company announced Tuesday.

The company plans to open a 83,559 square foot facility on 13.81 acres of industrial land East Antler Avenue and NE Ninth Street. The hub will ensure that packages reach customers doors quickly and efficiently the company said. In the Amazon delivery arena, packages are sent from fulfillment centers to delivery stations before sending out to customers.

The Amazon hub will employ 170 people and be fully operational next spring.

“This project is the culmination of more than three years of work,” Steve Curley, Redmond Economic Development Inc. director, said. “From moving irrigation canals to rerouting gas lines, we had to think outside the box to create a site that fits Amazon’s unique operational needs. We’re excited to see it come to life.”

Brian Fratzke, Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors Inc. principal broker, represented the property owners in the transaction. He said there were a lot of players involved in the sale: the city of Redmond, Deschutes County, the federal government and Central Oregon Irrigation District.

About 1,300 feet of federally regulated canal irrigation lines had to be relocated, seven tax lot lines had to be adjusted and setbacks, encumbrances and utility lines relocated to make the property workable for Amazon, said Tom Tapia, Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisor pursuit team leader in a prepared statement.

The Redmond site is part of Amazon’s larger $4 billion national initiative to expand its rural delivery network. When complete, the expanded network will span more than 13,000 ZIP codes and enable Amazon to deliver over a billion more packages each year in areas covering the size of Alaska, California, and Texas combined.

This story will be updated.

