May 15 Redmond police log Published 12:48 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Sunday, May 4

8:20 p.m. 1900 block SW Reindeer Ave. Clay Coffman, 30, Prineville. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).

8:21 p.m. 700 block NW Fifth St. Amy Dunlap, 33, Redmond. Charges: Computer crime (felony) and theft II — all other larceny.

8:38 p.m. 2800 block NW Seventh St. Cyrus Simpson, 25, Redmond. Charges: Mental hold by peace officer (POH) (AMI) (directors hold).

8:40 p.m. 1400 block SW Canal Blvd. Seth Adams, 36, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Monday, May 5

8:36 a.m. 800 block W. Antler Ave. Juvenile male, 16, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — marijuana — MIP <21 (purchase, acquire, accept or consume).

Tuesday, May 6

11:26 a.m. 1500 block SW Highland Ave. Gerardo Gutierrez Cervantes, 40, Yakima. Charges: Criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.

9:07 p.m. 1600 block SW Odem Medo Road. Venses Velasquez Vega, 31, Madras. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), DWS/revoked — misdemeanor and reckless driving.

Wednesday, May 7

11:21 p.m. 1300 block S. Highway 97. Mark Baudoin, 60, Redmond. Charges: Harassment.

Thursday, May 8

4:20 p.m. Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Maple Avenue. Christopher Plotzke, 47, Prineville. Charges: Driving under the influence of drugs (DUII), hit and run accident — property damage, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

5:01 p.m. 100 block NW Canyon Drive. Beau Boudreaux, 30, Redmond. Charges: Harassment.

Thefts and burglaries by block

700 block NW Fifth St.

900 block NE Yucca Ave.

1000 block SW 17th St.

100 block SW Sixth St.

600 block E. Antler Ave.

1400 block SW 27th St.

Southeast Evergreen Avenue and Southeast Eighth Street

3400 block SW Obsidian Ave.

2400 block S. Highway 97

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

1700 block SW Newberry Ave.

2700 block SW Metolius Ave.

1300 block S. Highway 97

2900 block SW Meadow Lane

3100 block SW Pumice Place

900 block SW Veterans Way

300 block SW 32nd St.

700 block SW Sixth St.

2500 block NW Spruce Cone Lane