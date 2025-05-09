Flashback: Carrot collides with fence post, keeps on growing in 1950 Published 8:30 am Friday, May 9, 2025

100 Years Ago

May 21, 1925 — Junior-Senior banquet held

The Junior-Senior banquet, which was given May 14, was undoubtedly one of the best banquets ever given under the auspices of the Redmond Union High School. Too much praise cannot be given to those directly responsible for its success.

One unique feature were the programs which were beautifully colored. Not only was the dining room artistically decorated but the Juniors had also secured a 3-piece orchestra to play during the entire evening.

75 Years Ago

May 18, 1950 — Beef Taking Long Expected Seasonal Slump

Chicken Prices Make Gains; Steady Level Seen Ahead for Grain

REDMOND CASH PRODUCE

BUYING PRICES

Eggs — Large 30-31c, medium 28c.

Butterfat — Premium 58c, No. 1 56c, No. 2 47c.

Chickens — Colored hens 21c, heavy springs 31c, light springs 27c, heavy leghorns 16c, light leghorns 14c, roosters 11c. (Top quotations.)

Potatoes — No regular quotations, prices ranging from $2.50 to $2.75 on last purchased.

Grains — Wheat $2.00-2.10, barley $48-50, oats $48-52. Priced in sacks delivered.

Dressed Meats — Beef: utility 23-33c, commercial 34-41c, prime 43-47c; veal 27-35c, pork 22-30c, lambs 39-51c.

Beef prices have settled on their long over-due seasonal decline, with the lower grades taking the heaviest rap. The trade, however, does not expect the market to fall to pieces. While grass steers are beginning to arrive in some volume, the late spring has held them back.

Chicken prices showed new strength in several grades this week, although dealers are not completely together on all quotations. Egg prices held steady.

The trade in local feed grains is expected to coast through at fairly level prices until harvest. The demand for livestock feed has shrunk with increasing pasture, and local stocks appear ample.

The seed trade is still stewing over rules as to how much handlers will be allowed for cleaning and storage costs, and the support prices won’t be clear until these details are settled.

Carrot Collides With Fence Post, Keeps on Growing.

Ambition, in carrots, is admirable — but amazing.

This particular carrot was positively reeking with ambition.

It discovered at an early age that the broken stump of a fence post, directly beneath it, was a menace to full growth.

Not in the least deterred by the splintery obstacle, the carrot hauled off and grew into the two-by-four stump.

Owner Joe J. Buckley of Redmond finally pulled the carrot and with it the hunk of fence post in which the vegetable was imbedded.

50 Years Ago

May 21, 1975 — Caren Routen first in state Posterama

Caren Routen of Terrebonne School took first place in fifth grade level competition in the 1975 Posterama contest devoted to air conservation.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Oregon Lung Assn. Caren’s poster was selected from more than 500 entries judged in the state finals.

Second prize in eighth-grade competition went to Kathy Callison of Sisters School.

Federal, state officials visit

Lawrence Green, one of the assistant secretaries of the U.S. Department of Transportation, was in Redmond Saturday as part of his visit to potential and current commuter air carrier sites and routes throughout Oregon.

Green was accompanied by George Baldwin, director of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT); Paul Burkett, administrator of the ODOT Aeronautics Division, and his assistants, Roger Ritchey and Ralph McGinnis.

The entourage viewed Roberts Field during landing there, followed by lunch at Juniper Golf Club.

Green had been briefed on the commuter air carrier study, now in the final stages of printing. The study was undertaken by ODOT with partial federal funding. Several locations throughout the state, including Redmond, are mentioned as potential sites for commuter air carrier service. The report is due for release in June.

25 Years Ago

May 17, 2000 — Merchants aggravated over skate boarders

Some downtown merchants say they’re an annoyance and a hazard, but skateboarders say there’s just nowhere else to pursue their sport.

The problem is “out of control,” said Jude Anders-Gilbert of The Gilbert House, 203 SW Sixth St.

Beginning about 2:30 p.m., when middle schools get out, downtown becomes dangerous as skateboarders fly down sidewalks, she said. Elderly people have been knocked down, and property, such as benches, damaged, Anders-Gilbert said.

“Most merchants are tired of fighting over sidewalk space with skaters,” she said.

The problem has increased in recent weeks, said Kathy Turner of Bear It Again, 223 SW Sixth St., especially since a second board shop opened and spring weather has appeared.

“It’s great that they have this to do, but this is not the place,” Turner said.

A Redmond city ordinance prohibits skateboarding, in-line skating and similar activities on the streets and sidewalks in the downtown area bounded by Seventh Street on the west, Fifth Street on the east, NW Dogwood Avenue on the north and SW Highland Avenue on the south.

The ordinance also prohibits skateboarding and related activities on private property without permission of the owner, and in other areas posted as prohibited.

City ordinances allow skateboarding on residential streets with a designated speed of 25 mph or less, in areas in city parks except where designated and posted prohibiting the activity, and on city sidewalks, except in prohibited areas.

While the city has ordinances that prohibit skateboarding and riding bicycles on downtown sidewalks, there are no signs posted to inform skaters, Anders-Gilbert said.

Arlene Thomas, the city’s street supervisor, said she will discuss the sign issue with the Redmond Downtowners Monday evening.

The city may end up placing signs and perhaps painting warnings on the sidewalks.

“Something bold the kids will notice, but without messing up the look of downtown,” Thomas said.

A big part of the problem, as far as merchants are concerned, is the attitude of the skaters, Anders-Gilbert said. When skaters are asked to quit or move, they “flat out refuse,” she said.

“Most are pretty disrespectful,” Turner concurred.

Skaters, however, hold a different view. Derek Glasser, 15, who skateboards downtown with his friends “everyday,” said “there’s nowhere else to go.”

Glasser said he and his friends “get in trouble all the time” and are kicked out of every place they skate. He said “females (business people) usually are really nice” when asking Glasser and his friends to move on. However, many men shout and use profanity, he said.

The problem of skaters downtown may ease once the Redmond Area Skaters raise enough money to build a skate park near the Spud Bowl. Glasser is a strong supporter of the park and “definitely” would confine his skating to the park rather than downtown. He said he and his friends attend RAS meetings. He is selling RAS raffle tickets and makes skate park contributions “everyday at the skate shop.”

Anders-Gilbert would like police to step up enforcement of the skateboarding and bicycling prohibitions downtown.

Police have promised extra enforcement, she said, “But it’s always something…”

“Police have been getting plenty of complaints,” she continued, “I’ve called about 10 times this year.”

Police Chief Lane Roberts said his department is aware of the merchant’s concerns.