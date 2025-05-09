Column: School board should protect intellectual freedom Published 8:36 am Friday, May 9, 2025

My name is Ashley Proctor, and I’m running for the Redmond School Board because I believe in a future where every student — no matter their background, ability, or ZIP code — has the support they need to thrive. I’m a social worker, mother, veteran, and long-time advocate for families. My candidacy is grounded in a simple but powerful idea: When we invest in children, we invest in our entire community.

Redmond is growing, and our school district is navigating a time of change. Our challenges are real — but so is our opportunity to think creatively, collaborate deeply, and lead with compassion. If elected, I will bring a fresh, informed, and inclusive voice to the board — one that’s ready to listen, problem-solve, and champion what matters most: the well-being of our students.

One of my core priorities is protecting intellectual freedom and the right to learn. I do not support banning books or censoring curriculum. Students deserve to see themselves reflected in the stories they read, and they also deserve the chance to explore different perspectives. Education should be a place for critical thinking, discovery, and respectful dialogue — not fear or division. When we nurture curiosity, we raise citizens who are thoughtful, engaged, and prepared to contribute meaningfully to our communities.

I am also deeply committed to family-centered supports. I’ve spent years working with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supporting families as they navigate systems and advocate for their loved ones. I know firsthand how important it is to meet people where they are — with openness, empathy, and practical tools. Our district can do more to build trust and connection with families through transparent communication, culturally responsive practices, and meaningful involvement in decision-making.

In this work, I believe in the power of collaboration. Our educators are the heart of our schools. Families are essential partners. Students are our greatest resource. As a board member, I will prioritize strong relationships — between schools and homes, between staff and leadership, and between the district and the wider community. When we work together, we build a foundation that’s resilient and ready to adapt.

Because the truth is, the landscape of education is changing. Funding, staffing, and student needs are evolving rapidly — and we must be able to pivot thoughtfully and lead with vision. That means being flexible, solution-oriented, and willing to look outside the box. Whether it’s ensuring access to mental health supports, exploring new partnerships, or modernizing our approach to teaching and learning, I’m ready to advocate for smart, student-centered solutions that respond to real-world challenges.

I’m running because I care about kids. I want every student in Redmond to feel safe, seen, and supported. I want families to feel heard and valued. And I want our schools to be places of opportunity that reflect the strength, resilience, and diversity of our community.

If you share that vision, I’d be honored to earn your vote. To learn more, please visit: www.AshleyProctor.org

— Ashley Proctor is a candidate for Redmond School Board, Position 1.