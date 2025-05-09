Children’s Fish Fair returns to Redmond May 18 Published 8:59 am Friday, May 9, 2025

A decades-old tradition, the annual Children’s Fish Fair, will be feted at Fireman’s Pond in Redmond on Saturday, May 18, from dawn until 2:30 p.m.

It’s a free fishing derby for ages 1 through 13 with raffle giveaways for the children and is organized by Redmond Kiwanis.

Redmond Kiwanis chair Chris Richie noted that the service club collaborates with Redmond Fire and Rescue, the Redmond Police Department, Quality Heating and American Family Insurance. More than 300 boys and girls participate.

The co-sponsors are having the pond stocked with fish weighing up to three pounds that same week. The main task for Kiwanians is cooking hot dogs.