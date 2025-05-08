Letter: Vote Page, Proctor and Jalo in May election Published 6:38 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Ballots for the upcoming May election have been mailed and are arriving in Redmond voters’ mailboxes. Special elections are often overlooked, but they are vital to shaping local decision-making. Because this election is so critical to Redmond’s future, I urge you to vote for Amanda Page, Ashley Proctor, and Katie Jalo.

Amanda Page, an incumbent, understands how the school district board operates. She comes prepared, prioritizes student-focused decisions, and believes every choice should answer the question: “What is best for kids?” Her leadership ensures students graduate with a plan for a bright future. I have learned a great deal from Amanda, and voting to continue her service is a vote for Redmond students.

Ashley Proctor would bring a crucial, compassionate voice to the school board. With expertise in special education and mental health, she understands the challenges faced by students with IEPs and 504 plans. Ashley believes all students deserve the resources they need to thrive and will ensure their needs remain a priority.

Katie Jalo would champion accessibility in the Redmond Parks & Rec District. A lifelong Central Oregon resident, she values our outdoor spaces and supports responsible public spending to benefit all residents, regardless of income or ability.

Please don’t sit this election out.

Your vote is your voice. Vote Page, Proctor, and Jalo.

Liz Goodrich

Redmond