Column: Mothers are miracles Published 7:33 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

We moms get tired of being a woman sometimes. Doing laundry, lots of errands and games, the need to live for your family.

We all want to run away sometimes without so much responsibilities — leave to do what we want to do. But I know we would miss “being in charge.”

A mom is not just a person, she is a miracle. So let us all celebrate our special day this week: Mother’s Day.

We all have special gifts — stay at home moms, teachers, doctors, dentists, accountants, computers, athletes, housekeepers, hotel clerks and so much more. All of us have different occupations, but we need one another.

Never forget, we moms are indispensable. No one can do what we can do — and the fact that we are here now proves it. We moms were created to fill a role in this life.

Enjoy your special day, moms. Happy Mothers Day to my amazing, creative and loving mom. We love you!

— Betty Kelly lives in Eagle Crest. She was born in 1942 and grew up on an Oregon ranch.