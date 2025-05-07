Letter: Writer missed point on women in war Published 11:37 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Nolan Nelson’s April 3, 2025 letter to the editor “Women cannot coexist with warriors in war” reminds me of a problem that I commonly saw when I worked as an urban paramedic. Strongly held opinion stated as fact without any recognition of the reality we actually live in. But I don’t want to pick on Nolan, his letter is indicative of the bigger problems in our country right now. A lack of critical thinking is driving us to various forms of authoritarianism, autocracy, and fascism. Democracy dies when critical thinking wanes.

Critical thought tells us to review the information and evidence before coming to an informed conclusion. In the case of Nolan’s concerns about women in the military, the US has an all-volunteer military that is currently not fighting in any declared war. There is no draft currently. Decreasing the ways women can volunteer and participate for military jobs that they are quite capable of doing has an impact on military recruitment, retention, and readiness.

Critical thought tells us to beware of those who would dictate to others how to live, who love, what to believe, and how to participate in society. Those willing to do so tend to be living in houses made of glass, manipulating others because they are afraid of the angry masses who carry stones to throw.

Jason Herring

Redmond