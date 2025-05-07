Kotek declares: ‘Fire season is here’ as Oregon gears up for dangerous summer Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

With the summer months approaching and wildfire risk already on the rise, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and state emergency leaders are urging Oregonians to take action as the 2025 fire season begins to take shape.

Speaking Wednesday at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire cache in Salem, Kotek warned that the state is likely facing another intense and prolonged wildfire season.

“It’s May, the weather’s beautiful, it’s getting hot, and it’s gonna get dryer,” she said. “This is the month when our homeowners and property owners need to be thinking about preparing and protecting their property as best they can for the upcoming wildfire season”

Wildfire seasons in the West are becoming longer and more destructive. Last year, Oregon experienced one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. A total of 1,956 fires burned more than 1.9 million acres. Seventeen conflagrations were declared, and six megafires tore through large swaths of land. Nearly 500 critical fire personnel were brought in from out of state and Canada to assist with firefighting efforts.

And this year is expected to be worse. Although Oregon received ample moisture over the winter and maintains a strong snowpack in higher elevations, forecasters anticipate hotter and drier-than-normal conditions heading into July and August, with peak fire danger expected in September and October.

Kotek described the upcoming fire season as likely to be “more aggressive and increasingly difficult” than in past years.

“What we know to be an average fire season has long passed,” Kotek said.

State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said early coordination and communication across jurisdictions is essential to battling the upcoming fires.

“It takes every level of government, and every person, to help us keep fires small and away from communities,” she said. “It starts with preparedness.”

One big unanswered question is how federal cuts by the Trump administration will impact local firefighting efforts. Federal assistance, both from firefighters on the ground and financial help, is an essential part of the state’s strategy. Kyle Williams, deputy director of fire operations with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said there they are not expecting fewer federal resources this summer.

“We are preparing for fire season as we would any year,” he said. “We are anticipating that we’re going to rely on those relationships and partnerships … What might not show up on the fireline is yet to be determined, but we’re going to be as prepared as possible.”

Closer to home, Kotek said everyone should prepare, and work to reduce fire risks as much as possible. She encouraged Oregonians to prune trees to prevent fires from climbing, remove pine needles, leaves and bark mulch within 100 feet of structures and to clean roofs and gutters.

“Every Oregonian needs to know the fire danger level where they live and please follow the rules and the notices when you get them,” Kotek said. “Make sure your cars and equipment are the best functioning they can be so there are no sparks, because they can start fires, and please don’t let tow chains drag while you’re driving.”

With what is expected to be a difficult summer and fall, Kotek said every little bit helps.

“Fire season is here,” Kotek said. “We’re already hearing calls about debris burns on private property that have gotten out of control … Let’s do everything we can to keep Oregon’s lives, lands, and property safe while enjoying the beautiful outdoors this summer.”