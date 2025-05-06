May 8 Redmond police log Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Monday, April 28

1:59 p.m. 1300 block SW Canal Blvd. Alisha Jordan , 36, Redmond. Charges: DWS/revoked — misdemeanor.

5:22 p.m. 2700 block NW Seventh St. Randee Wymore, 32, Redmond. Charges: UUMV — motor vehicle.

Tuesday, April 29

12:54 a.m. 2000 block S. Highway 97. Amanda Henson, 39, Bend. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

10:36 a.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. Juvenile male, 15, Madras. Charges: Theft III — shoplifting.

10:36 a.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. Juvenile male, 16, Madras. Charges: Theft III — shoplifting.

12:20 p.m. 2700 block SW 17th Place. Kevin Massey, 54, residence unknown. Charges: Probation/parole violation — felony.

1:40 p.m. No arrest location given. Heath Goodridge, 35, Redmond. Charges: Menacing and unlawful use/carry weapon.

8:30 p.m. 1200 block SW 17th St. Jodee Spencer, 55, Redmond. Charges: Harassment.

Wednesday, April 30

10:23 a.m. 700 block SW Cascade Ave. Denny Bartosz, 39, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

4:55 p.m. 800 block SW 17th St. Danny Cupp, 52, Redmond. Charges: Criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional), disorderly conduct II and probation/parole violation — misdemeanor.

8:48 p.m. South Highway 97 and Southwest Veterans Way. David Castle, 50, Kelso. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.

9:22 p.m. 1300 block S. Highway 97. Jose Torres Flores, 34, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II.

10:29 p.m. 400 block NW Larch Ave. Belnic Herrera Lopez, 25, Redmond. Charges: False info RE: liability insurance.

Thursday, May 1

11:59 p.m. 2000 block S. Highway 97. Rc Phillips, 31, Redmond. Charges: Theft III — shoplifting.

Friday, May 2

7:04 p.m. 1700 block S. Highway 97. William Wild, 55, Redmond. Charges: Hit and run accident — property damage

9:01 p.m. Southwest Highland Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. Jessy Moon, 47, Redmond. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Saturday, May 3

1:23 p.m. Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Quartz Avenue. Andrea Brown, 39, Redmond. Charges: DWS/revoked — misdemeanor.

5:33 p.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Kelly Nash , 57, Redmond. Charges: Theft II — shoplifting.

10:51 p.m. No arrest location given. Jessica Sweeney, 41, Redmond. Charges: Assault IV — simple misdemeanor.

Sunday, May 4

8:20 p.m. 1900 block SW Reindeer Ave. Clay Coffman, 30, Prineville. Charges: Violation of restraining order (VRO) (contempt).

8:21 p.m. 700 block NW Fifth St. Amy Dunlap, 33, Redmond. Charges: Computer crime (felony) and theft II — all other larceny.

8:38 p.m. 2800 block NW Seventh St. Cyrus Simpson, 25, Redmond. Charges: Mental hold by peace officer (POH) (AMI) (directors hold).

8:40 p.m. 1400 block SW Canal Blvd. Seth Adams, 36, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Thefts and burglaries by block

2700 block NW Seventh St.

2000 block S. Highway 97

3500 block SW Lava Ave.

1700 block SW Pumice Ave.

1700 block S. Highway 97

300 block SW 32nd St.

1400 block NW Spruce Ave.

1500 block SW 36th Loop

2500 block E. Highway 126

1000 block NW Sixth St.

700 block NW 13th St.

1700 block S. Highway 97

200 block SW Seventh St.

600 block NW Fourth St.

2300 block SW Salmon Ave.

700 block NW Fifth St.

900 block NE Yucca Ave.

1000 block SW 17th St.

100 block SW Sixth St.

600 block E. Antler Ave.